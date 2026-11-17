Nov 17 : French music streaming platform Deezer will launch a feature next month that lets listeners remove fully AI-generated songs from search results as a survey found that 80 per cent users believe such tracks should be clearly labelled, CEO Alexis Lanternier told Reuters on Monday.

The feature will not apply to tracks created with some AI assistance, which Lanternier said remain harder to detect. Deezer already excludes fully AI-generated tracks from recommendations, playlists and charts.

AI-generated music has surged on streaming platforms. Deezer is now receiving nearly 90,000 fully AI-generated tracks every day, accounting for more than half of daily uploads, compared with about 50,000 a year ago, it said.

A Deezer-commissioned Ipsos survey of 9,000 adults in eight countries found that 72 per cent of music-streaming users want to know when a platform recommends AI-generated tracks.

The survey also found a gap between perception and reality. While 74 per cent of streaming users believed they did not have fully AI-generated music in their playlists, Deezer said internal data from more than 53,000 subscribers who joined in October showed that 57 per cent already had at least one fully AI-generated track in their library. That figure covers new subscribers arriving from other services only.

Lanternier also said listeners who enjoy AI-generated songs form weaker connections with the artists behind them.

"They'll listen to the songs and replay them like any normal song if they like them," he said. "But there is much less attachment to AI artists."

Deezer argues that streams of AI-generated music should still be paid for. "We consider that it brings value to the user," Lanternier said. "If users want to listen to it, it needs to be remunerated to remain on the platform."