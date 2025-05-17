Defense and space tech firm Voyager reveals annual revenue rise in US IPO filing

Defense technology and space solutions company Voyager Technologies has revealed a rise in its 2024 revenue in filings for its initial public offering in the United States on Friday.

The company confidentially filed for the IPO in January. It did not disclose the number of shares it plans to sell or the estimated price range for its listing.

The Denver, Colorado–based company's revenue rose to about $144.2 million in 2024, compared with $136.1 million in 2023.

Founded in 2019, Voyager has completed more than 2,000 missions for commercial, civil, national security and non-profit customers from about 35 nations, according to its website.

The IPO market has reopened as financial markets recover sharply amid progress in trade talks, providing companies with the opportunity to list their shares after several months of tariff-driven turbulence.

In a related development, the space industry is experiencing policy changes under the Trump administration.

The administration has proposed cutting 24 per cent of NASA's current $24.8 billion budget — a proposal that threatens to cancel major science programs but is expected to boost the Mars-focused agenda advocated by billionaire SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Voyager plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "VOYG", with Morgan Stanley and J.P.Morgan serving as lead underwriters for the offering.