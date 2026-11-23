Nov 23 : Investors will watch for signs of sustained AI demand when PC and server makers, from Dell to HP, report results this week, after a recent selloff raised questions about the durability of the AI spending boom.

AI spending has come under greater scrutiny after Democrats' midterm gains, a leadership shake-up at Nvidia and CoreWeave's stock slump over debt concerns last month.

J.P.Morgan expects AI capital expenditures to hit nearly $1.4 trillion in 2027, almost doubling from 2026 levels, but sees growth rates slowing materially from 2028, it said in a note on Monday.

While analysts expect PC unit growth at both HP and Dell to slow down as rising memory chip costs weigh on demand for consumer electronics, demand for AI servers will be the key focus, especially as Big Tech continues expanding data center capacity to support AI workloads.

Server maker Hewlett Packard Enterprise is expected to report record revenue growth of nearly 50 per cent for the fourth quarter on Monday. Earlier this year, it announced a $1.2 billion order to provide AMD server racks to cloud firm Vultr.

Meanwhile, HP Inc, which named former GSK chief Emma Walmsley as CEO to steer the PC maker through a memory-chip crunch, is expected to report October-quarter revenue growth of 5.4 per cent on Tuesday, down from 12.5 per cent in the third quarter.

Dell, a major seller of Nvidia-powered servers, is expected to post revenue growth of 82.6 per cent for the third quarter ended October when it reports on Tuesday.

Since the October 14 selloff in AI infrastructure stocks, Dell's stock has fallen about 51 per cent and HPE's about 41 per cent, as of Friday's close. Still, Dell shares have more than doubled this year, outpacing HPE's 70 per cent gain and HP's 25 per cent rise.