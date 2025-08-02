Delta will not use AI to set personalized ticket prices

WASHINGTON :Delta Air Lines said Friday it will not use artificial intelligence to set personalized ticket prices for passengers after facing sharp criticism from U.S. lawmakers.

Last week, Democratic Senators Ruben Gallego, Mark Warner and Richard Blumenthal said they believe the Atlanta-based airline would use AI to set individual prices, which would "likely mean fare price increases up to each individual consumer's personal 'pain point.'"

Delta has said it plans to deploy AI-based revenue management technology across 20 per cent of its domestic network by the end of 2025 in partnership with Fetcherr, an AI pricing company.

"There is no fare product Delta has ever used, is testing or plans to use that targets customers with individualized prices based on personal data," Delta told the senators in a letter Friday seen by Reuters. "Our ticket pricing never takes into account personal data."