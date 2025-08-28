Deutsche Bank fined HK$23.8 million by Hong Kong securities regulator over regulatory breaches

HONG KONG :Deutsche Bank has been fined HK$23.8 million ($3.05 million) over various breaches between 2015 and 2023, Hong Kong's securities regulator said on Thursday.

The breaches include overcharging clients on management fees, incorrect assignment of product risk ratings and failure to disclose investment banking relationships in certain research reports, according to Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission.

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 7.8113 Hong Kong dollars)