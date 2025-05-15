Deutsche Telekom first-quarter profit slightly above expectations

Deutsche Telekom reported first-quarter core profit slightly above analyst expectations on Thursday and marginally lifted its full-year guidance.

The Germany-based telecoms group reported quarterly adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDA AL) of 11.3 billion euros ($12.65 billion), up 7.9 per cent year-on-year.

Analysts had forecast core profit of 11.11 billion euros in a company provided poll.

The group raised 2025 core profit guidance to about 45 billion euros, up marginally from the previous 44.9 billion. It also expects free cash flow after leases of about 20 billion euros, from 19.9 billion earlier.

"We are yet again proving our resilience in the face of a challenging environment," CEO Tim Höttges said in a statement.

The company said its reported core profit was higher in part due to a stronger U.S. dollar over the three-month period ended March 31 compared with the previous year.

($1=0.8933 euros)