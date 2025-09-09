Logo
Business

Discord down for over 90,000 users in US, Downdetector shows
Business

Discord down for over 90,000 users in US, Downdetector shows

Discord down for over 90,000 users in US, Downdetector shows

FILE PHOTO: Discord logo is seen in this illustration taken November 7, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

09 Sep 2025 06:39AM
Social platform Discord was down for tens of thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

As of 6:19 pm ET, there were 93,800 reports of people facing issues.

The company's status page said it is investigating an issue where some guilds are unavailable to some members.

"This issue has worsened and is causing widespread availability issues. We are working as quickly as possible to restore traffic," the status page showed.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

Source: Reuters
