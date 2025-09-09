Discord operational after major outage in US

Social platform Discord said its service has been restored after a major outage in the United States earlier on Monday (Sep 8).

The company's status page said that all systems were operational after it was down for over a hundred thousand users.

The outage eased to about 1,300 users reporting issues with the platform as of 7.50pm ET (Tuesday, 7.15am, Singapore time), from its peak of about 102,277 incidents as of 6.20pm ET, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.