Disney+ and 'Money Heist' maker Atresmedia sign streaming deal

U.S. entertainment giant Walt Disney signed an agreement with Spanish media group Atresmedia to integrate its contents into streaming platform Disney+, Disney said on Monday.

Starting this month, Disney+ customers in Spain will be able to watch popular TV series "Casa de papel", which is better known in English as "Money Heist", "Veneno", or "Gran Hotel" under the label of Atresmedia.

The agreement grants Disney+ co-exclusive rights to a wide range of Atresmedia productions, expanding its Spanish-made content catalogue, the company said.

In July, Disney and Britain's ITV announced a similar deal to include each other's productions on their streaming platforms.