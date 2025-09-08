Logo
Logo

Business

Disney+ and 'Money Heist' maker Atresmedia sign streaming deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Disney+ and 'Money Heist' maker Atresmedia sign streaming deal

Disney+ and 'Money Heist' maker Atresmedia sign streaming deal

A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 21, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/ File Photo

08 Sep 2025 07:05PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

U.S. entertainment giant Walt Disney signed an agreement with Spanish media group Atresmedia to integrate its contents into streaming platform Disney+, Disney said on Monday.

Starting this month, Disney+ customers in Spain will be able to watch popular TV series "Casa de papel", which is better known in English as "Money Heist", "Veneno", or "Gran Hotel" under the label of Atresmedia.

The agreement grants Disney+ co-exclusive rights to a wide range of Atresmedia productions, expanding its Spanish-made content catalogue, the company said.

In July, Disney and Britain's ITV announced a similar deal to include each other's productions on their streaming platforms.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement