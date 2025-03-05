Disney to cut nearly 6% staff across units, WSJ reports

Disney is planning to cut about 200 positions or 6 per cent of staff at ABC News Group and the Disney Entertainment Networks unit, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

The layoffs are expected to be announced as early as Wednesday, the report said, citing one person familiar with knowledge of the cuts.

The ABC shows "20/20" and "Nightline" are consolidating into one unit, the newspaper said, adding that ABC would also be eliminating the political and data-driven news site 538, which had about 15 employees.

Disney's ABC News is also home to the popular news talk show "Good Morning America". WSJ said that all three hours of the branded shows will be consolidated under one person. Previously, the third hour had a separate production team.

The layoffs come as Disney deals with a decline in television viewing as consumers shift toward streaming.

At the Disney Entertainment Networks unit there will be staffing reductions in program planning and scheduling, as per WSJ.

Disney and ABC News did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment late on Tuesday.

Disney reported a 44 per cent jump in adjusted per-share earnings of $1.76 for the October-December quarter. Operating income at Disney's Entertainment unit, which includes film, television and streaming, increased to $1.7 billion, nearly double from a year earlier, buoyed by the strong holiday box office performance of animated sequel "Moana 2".