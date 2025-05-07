Disney beats earnings forecasts on boost from streaming, US parks

LOS ANGELES :Walt Disney's quarterly results topped Wall Street expectations on Wednesday as visitors to its U.S. theme parks increased spending and the company saw an unexpected rise in Disney+ streaming customers.

The entertainment giant released its earnings report shortly before announcing plans for a new theme park in United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi. Shares of the company were up 5.8 per cent in premarket trading.

The company aims to increase profits from streaming as traditional television declines and to expand its popular theme parks and cruise line in the midst of a shaky U.S. economy.

"We remain optimistic about the direction of the company and our outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year," Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement.

Disney posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.45 for January through March, ahead of the $1.20 consensus forecast of analysts polled by LSEG.

Revenue rose 7 per cent to $23.6 billion. Analysts had expected $23.14 billion. Operating income came in at $4.4 billion.

Disney forecast adjusted earnings per share of $5.75 for fiscal 2025, an increase of 16 per cent from the prior fiscal year.

The company reiterated guidance for 6 per cent to 8 per cent operating income growth in the parks-led Experiences division during the fiscal year, and for double-digit percentage operating income growth during that time in the entertainment unit.

Disney said it picked up 1.4 million customers for the Disney+ streaming service during the just-ended quarter. Three months ago, it had warned of a modest decline in Disney+ subscribers following a price increase.

Its Hulu service added 1.1 million customers during the quarter, and operating income at the streaming division rose to $336 million. A year earlier, operating income stood at $47 million.

The entertainment unit reported total operating income of $1.3 billion, a 61 per cent increase from the prior year.

At the Experiences unit, operating income rose 9 per cent to $2.5 billion. Attendance rose at U.S. parks and guests spent more, Disney said. The company also saw an increase in cruise ship bookings with the launch of a new vessel, the Disney Treasure.

Disney stock has fallen 17 per cent this year compared with a 4.7 per cent decline in the S&P 500. The shares have fallen 6.6 per cent since April.