Dollar advances against peers following stronger-than-expected jobs data

NEW YORK :The U.S. dollar advanced against major currency pairs including the yen, euro and Swiss franc on Thursday after data showed that the U.S. economy created more jobs than analysts estimated, signaling that the Federal Reserve might take longer to cut interest rates.

The dollar strengthened 0.77 per cent to 144.78 and was up 0.58 per cent to 0.797 against the Swiss franc. The euro weakened 0.47 per cent at $1.1743 against the dollar.

The rise in the greenback following the data was accompanied by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields. The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Federal Reserve, rose 8.9 basis points to 3.88 per cent. The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose 4.9 basis points to 4.342 per cent.