Dollar, longer-dated Treasuries slide as Trump escalates attack on Fed; gold rises

TOKYO :The dollar and longer-dated U.S. Treasuries slid on Tuesday after President Donald Trump announced he was firing a Federal Reserve governor, an unprecedented move that further undermines confidence in the Fed's independence and U.S. assets.

The U.S. currency fell against the yen and euro after Trump said he was removing Lisa Cook from her position on the Fed's board of directors, citing allegations of improprieties in obtaining mortgage loans and escalating the president's battle against the central bank.

Stock markets in Asia followed declines on Wall Street as the news muddied the outlook for Fed policy and stoked uncertainty over prospects for a rate cut next month. Gold touched a two-week high and U.S. equity futures fell, as Trump also renewed tariff threats on trade partners.

"All of this, tariffs included, is just another reason the U.S. can't be trusted," said Bart Wakabayashi, the Tokyo Branch Manager of State Street. "There's no credibility. That's the basis of the U.S. being the safest investment in the world. If you're a responsible investor, it gives you pause."

The dollar dropped 0.3 per cent to 147.32 yen. The euro was up 0.2 per cent on the day at $1.1637.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, retreated 0.2 per cent after a 0.7 per cent gain on Monday.

The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose 1.8 basis points to 4.293 per cent. The yield on the 30-year bond rose 3.2 basis points to 4.921 per cent.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Fed, fell 3 basis points to 3.7 per cent.

Trump has regularly threatened to dismiss Fed Chair Jerome Powell, and earlier this month he fired a top Labor Department official after accusing her, without evidence, of manipulating jobs data that had disappointed him.

"I have determined that there is sufficient cause to remove you from your position," the president said in a letter to Cook posted on his Truth Social platform, claiming there was enough evidence that Cook had made false statements on mortgage applications.

Trump, who lacks the legal authority to fire the Fed chair except "for cause", has backed away from that threat as Powell gets closer to the expiration of his term as Fed chief next May.

Cook's exit from the central bank could speed up the president's reshaping of the Fed and the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). Her term had been due to end in 2038.

"The move is another example of concerns over Fed independence weighing on the dollar and has implications for the potential makeup of the FOMC going forward," said OCBC currency strategist Christopher Wong. "That adds to rate cut prospects and a softer dollar outlook."

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.6 per cent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japan's Nikkei index sank 1.1 per cent.

Futures markets pointed to a nervous day ahead for Europe and the U.S.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 0.57 per cent, German DAX futures were down 0.42 per cent and FTSE futures fell 0.35 per cent. The U.S. S&P 500 e-minis slid 0.17 per cent.

Major brokerages, including Barclays, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank, now expect a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut in September. Fed funds futures traders are pricing in 83 per cent odds of a September cut, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Data for August due before the Fed's September 16-17 meeting could still sway policy. The U.S. personal consumption prices reading, due on Friday, is considered the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. Hotter-than-expected U.S. producer price data last month raised some questions over the certainty of a cut.

Extending months of turmoil over on-again, off-again tariff policies, Trump also threatened "subsequent additional" import duties on countries with digital taxes.

U.S. crude dipped 0.5 per cent to $64.47 a barrel. Gold rose 0.2 per cent to $3,372.29 per ounce after touching $3,386.27, the highest since August 11.