Dollar rises against major peers after US-EU trade pact

NEW YORK/LONDON :The dollar rose against the euro and yen on Monday as markets were buoyed by a trade agreement between the U.S. and the EU, which brought some market certainty and averted a global trade war.

U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reached a framework trade agreement on Sunday, which provides for an import tariff of 15 per cent on EU goods, half the rate Trump had threatened from August 1.

That follows last week's U.S. agreement with Japan, while top U.S. and Chinese economic officials resumed talks in Stockholm on Monday, aiming to extend a truce by three months and keep sharply higher tariffs at bay.

"If you rewind back to early April or Liberation Day, the overarching theme has been selling US assets because of uncertainties due to the new trade regime," said Eugene Epstein, head of structuring for North America at Moneycorp in New Jersey. "I would argue that what you're seeing is some resemblance of return to normalcy."

The dollar rose against the safe-haven Swiss franc, up 1 per cent at 0.80325 francs. It rose against the Japanese yen, up 0.59 per cent at 148.535.

The euro was last down 1.25 per cent at $1.159125, set for its biggest daily loss since mid-May, reversing an initial knee-jerk rise in Asia trade as investors' focus shifted to what an easing in global trade tensions meant for the dollar overall.

The dollar tumbled sharply earlier this year, particularly against the euro, as fears that dramatically higher tariffs on trade with most of its major partners would hurt the U.S. economy caused investors to consider shifting out of U.S. assets.

U.S. stocks were mostly lower but still trading near record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent, the S&P 500 dipped 0.15 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.14 per cent.

Normally, the gap between yields on government bonds is a major factor for currency moves, but at present, the euro is significantly higher than the gap between U.S. and euro zone yields would imply.

"If you think about what we expected in the beginning of the year, no one really thought that the euro was going to be so strong. We all thought that, especially post Liberation Day, the dollar will remain strong," said Anthi Tsouvali, multi-asset strategist at UBS Wealth. "We continue to see the dollar weakening."

The euro fell against the yen and sterling, having hit a one-year high on the Japanese currency and a two-year high on the pound at the start of trade.

The dollar strengthened against the pound, which was 0.67 per cent lower at $1.33545.

As concerns subside about the economic fallout from punishing tariffs, investor attention is shifting to corporate earnings and central bank meetings in the United States and Japan in the next few days.

Both the Fed and the Bank of Japan are expected to hold rates steady at policy meetings this week, but traders will watch subsequent comments to gauge the timing of the next moves.

Investors will also be watching to see Trump's reaction to the Fed's decision. The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Federal Reserve, rose 1.5 basis points to 3.932 per cent, from 3.917 per cent late on Friday.

Trump has been putting the Fed under heavy pressure to make significant rate cuts, and Trump appeared close to trying to fire Powell last week, but backed off with a nod to the market disruption that would likely follow.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 0.52 per cent to $118,205.38. Ethereum declined 0.61 per cent to $3,800.90.

Currency

bid

prices at

28 July​

07:21

p.m. GMT

Descripti RIC Last U.S. Pct YTD High Low

on Close Chan Pct Bid Bid

Previo ge

us

Sessio

n

Dollar 98.65 97.612 1.08 -9.06 98.68 97.4

index 8 per cent per cent 2 89

Euro/Doll 1.158 1.1738 -1.2 11.95 $1.17 $1.1

ar 9 6 per cent per cent 75 585

Dollar/Ye 148.5 147.66 0.6 per cent -5.6 per cent 148.5 147.

n 5 65 525

Euro/Yen 172.1 173.35 -0.6 5.48 per cent 173.8 172.

7​ 8 per cent 9 08

Dollar/Sw 0.803 0.7953 1.01 -11.4 0.803 0.79

iss 4 per cent 9 per cent 5 44

Sterling/ 1.335 1.3445 -0.6 6.76 per cent $1.34 $1.3

Dollar 1 9 per cent 5 352​

Dollar/Ca 1.373 1.3697 0.28 -4.48 1.374 1.36

nadian 4 per cent per cent 3 9

Aussie/Do 0.651 0.6565 -0.7 5.31 per cent $0.65 $0.6

llar 5 4 per cent 87 513

Euro/Swis 0.930 0.933 -0.2 -0.89 0.935 0.93

s 9 3 per cent per cent 4 04

Euro/Ster 0.867 0.8739 -0.7 4.88 per cent 0.876 0.86

ling 7 1 per cent 4 66

NZ 0.596 0.6016 -0.8 6.65 per cent $0.60 0.59

Dollar/Do 6 1 per cent 33 67

llar

Dollar/No 10.19 10.147 0.51 -10.2 10.21 10.1

rway 89​ 5 per cent 7 per cent 26 063

Euro/Norw 11.81 11.921 -0.8 0.42 per cent 11.93 11.8

ay 81 6 per cent 4 155

Dollar/Sw 9.614 9.5035 1.17 -12.7 9.619 9.49

eden 8 per cent 3 per cent 4 14

Euro/Swed 11.14 11.164 -0.2 -2.83 11.19 11.1

en 21 4 per cent per cent 45 35