DoorDash to buy UK's Deliveroo in US$3.9 billion deal for more market share

US meal delivery firm DoorDash will buy British rival Deliveroo for £2.9 billion (US$3.85 billion), the companies said on Tuesday (May 6), as they look to expand their reach and take on competition.

The companies rekindled talks last month after DoorDash approached Deliveroo with a 180 pence per share proposal, which was confirmed on Tuesday as the final offer.

Previous negotiations had ended in disagreement over Deliveroo's valuation, Reuters reported last year.

DoorDash, which provides a restaurant delivery service through a mobile application, said it would not increase its offer, but reserved a right to do so if a third party emerged with a competing offer for Deliveroo.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The acquisition will help Doordash grow its market share in Europe, competing against Just Eat and Uber Eats. Britain and Ireland are Deliveroo's largest market, accounting for 62 per cent of the value of its orders in its latest quarter.

In 2024, Deliveroo and DoorDash had orders worth about a combined US$90 billion, the companies said. Deliveroo's other large markets include France and Italy, but the deal is not expected to face regulatory hurdles, as DoorDash has virtually no presence in Deliveroo's markets, a source told Reuters last month.

Deliveroo's shares have struggled since their debut in 2021, a time when meal delivery services were boosted by the pandemic.

"Following careful consideration, the Deliveroo Independent Committee has unanimously decided to recommend this offer, considering it to be in the interests of all our shareholders and wider stakeholders," its Chair Claudia Arney said in a statement.