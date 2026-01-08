Jan 7 : ‌News Corp's Dow Jones said on Wednesday it had signed an exclusive deal with Polymarket to bring real-time prediction market data to its outlets including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's and MarketWatch.

As part of the deal, Dow Jones will launch consumer-facing features using prediction ‌market data, including a custom earnings calendar ‌that features market-implied expectations around corporate performance.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Polymarket, the world's largest prediction market platform, allows users to place bets using cryptocurrency on real-world events across sports, entertainment, politics and the economy.

Such platforms have seen ‍a surge in institutional interest since the presidential election in 2024.

"We're making prediction markets data accessible to our users, because it's a rapidly growing source of real-time insight into collective beliefs ​about future events," Dow ‌Jones CEO Almar Latour said.

Bloomberg News had reported in October that Polymarket was in early discussions with ​investors and looking to raise funds at a valuation between $12 billion and $15 ⁠billion.

Polymarket data will be ‌displayed through dedicated data modules on Dow Jones digital ​properties, including the homepage and market-related pages, as well as through select print placements.

CNBC, now owned by Comcast ‍spinoff Versant, signed a similar deal with prediction market startup ⁠Kalshi last month, bringing real-time probability data into the network's TV ​broadcasts and digital platforms ‌starting this year.