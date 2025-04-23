Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Dubai's du announces 2 billion dirhams hyperscale data center deal with Microsoft
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Dubai's du announces 2 billion dirhams hyperscale data center deal with Microsoft

Dubai's du announces 2 billion dirhams hyperscale data center deal with Microsoft

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, February 9, 2024. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo/File Photo

23 Apr 2025 12:38AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (du) on Tuesday announced a 2 billion dirhams ($544.54 million) hyperscale data center deal with Microsoft.

The hyperscale data center, to be built and operated at a cost of around 2 billion dirhams, will have Microsoft as the main tenant and its capacity will be delivered in tranches, du said in a statement.

Hyperscale centers are large facilities that are mainly used to provide data storage and cloud computing services to businesses at scale.

The deal, made during Dubai AI Week, "represents a pivotal leap in our strategic goal to revolutionise the digital ecosystem of the UAE", Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said.

Currently, du operates five data centers across the United Arab Emirates, which has been heavily investing to become a global hub for AI outside of the US.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement