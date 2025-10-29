Logo
Dutch court gives Meta more time to change timeline settings
Dutch court gives Meta more time to change timeline settings

The logo of Meta is seen during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

29 Oct 2025 01:03AM (Updated: 29 Oct 2025 01:06AM)
AMSTERDAM :A Dutch court on Tuesday gave Meta Platforms until the end of the year to provide Facebook and Instagram users with a simpler way to opt out of algorithmically curated timelines — the kind that show recommended content based on user profiling.

The District Court of Amsterdam earlier this month had given Meta two weeks to make the changes, saying elements of the design of both platforms were not in line with the European Union's Digital Services Act.

The act is intended to give users more control over how content is presented to them and how their data is used.

The court ordered Meta to offer users a "direct and simple" way to opt out of a timeline with recommended content.

It also ruled that users' choices for a chronological or other non-profiled timeline must remain in effect - meaning if a user opts out of the algorithmic feed, that choice should stick.

Meta has launched an appeal against the verdict and had asked for more time to make the adjustments, to which it is still bound pending the appeal.

The new deadline is now set for December 31, with a hearing in the appeal scheduled for January 26, 2026.

Source: Reuters
