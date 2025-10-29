Dutch court gives Meta more time to change timeline settings

AMSTERDAM :A Dutch court on Tuesday gave Meta Platforms until the end of the year to provide Facebook and Instagram users with a simpler way to opt out of algorithmically curated timelines — the kind that show recommended content based on user profiling.

The District Court of Amsterdam earlier this month had given Meta two weeks to make the changes, saying elements of the design of both platforms were not in line with the European Union's Digital Services Act.

The act is intended to give users more control over how content is presented to them and how their data is used.

The court ordered Meta to offer users a "direct and simple" way to opt out of a timeline with recommended content.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

It also ruled that users' choices for a chronological or other non-profiled timeline must remain in effect - meaning if a user opts out of the algorithmic feed, that choice should stick.

Meta has launched an appeal against the verdict and had asked for more time to make the adjustments, to which it is still bound pending the appeal.

The new deadline is now set for December 31, with a hearing in the appeal scheduled for January 26, 2026.