Dutch PM Schoof says he spoke with Germany's Merz on Nexperia

BRUSSELS :Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said he discussed the situation related to Chinese-owned chip supplier Nexperia with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels.

The Dutch government seized control of Nexperia, an important supplier of basic chips used in cars, on September 30, citing intellectual property concerns due to its Chinese ownership. In response, the Chinese government banned exports of the company's finished products, which could disrupt German car production.

"I simply explained (the situation). ... There had been a lot of misunderstandings. So I said that the action was aimed specifically at that rogue CEO," Schoof said, adding that after his explanation, there was more "understanding for what the Netherlands had done."