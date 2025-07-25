Logo
Dutch watchdog postpones ruling on Apple fees on dating apps, awaits EU action
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen at the entrance to the Apple store in Brussels, Belgium November 28, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File photo

25 Jul 2025 05:38PM (Updated: 25 Jul 2025 05:39PM)
PARIS :Dutch antitrust regulator ACM said in a statement on Friday it has postponed a ruling on Apple over fees the iPhone maker charges dating app providers as it awaits the outcome of ongoing discussions between Apple and the European Commission over a similar issue.

It added that Apple recently adjusted its rates in light of these discussions and the U.S. firm has announced that it will make further adjustments later this year.

In June, a Dutch court confirmed the watchdog's ruling saying that Applehad abused its dominant position by imposing unfair conditions on providers of dating apps in the App Store.

Source: Reuters
