Dutch watchdog postpones ruling on Apple fees on dating apps, awaits EU action

PARIS :Dutch antitrust regulator ACM said in a statement on Friday it has postponed a ruling on Apple over fees the iPhone maker charges dating app providers as it awaits the outcome of ongoing discussions between Apple and the European Commission over a similar issue.

It added that Apple recently adjusted its rates in light of these discussions and the U.S. firm has announced that it will make further adjustments later this year.

In June, a Dutch court confirmed the watchdog's ruling saying that Applehad abused its dominant position by imposing unfair conditions on providers of dating apps in the App Store.