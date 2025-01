Video gaming company Electronic Arts cut its forecast for fiscal year 2025 bookings on Wednesday, citing weakness across some sports titles.

The company's shares fell nearly 7 per cent in extended trading.

EA now expects annual net bookings in the range of $7 billion to $7.15 billion, down from its earlier forecast of between $7.5 billion to $7.8 billion.

Dragon Age and EA SPORTS FC 25 underperformed net bookings expectations in the third quarter, CEO Andrew Wilson said in a statement.