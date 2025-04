E-commerce firm eBay said on Wednesday that its Chief Financial Officer Steve Priest will step down in May and will be replaced by Peggy Alford, who was a vice president at PayPal.

Ebay beat market expectations for quarterly revenue bolstered by stable demand for products such as collector's items and refurbished goods.

The company reported first-quarter revenue of $2.59 billion, compared to analysts' average estimate of $2.55 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.