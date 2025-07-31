EBay sees quarterly revenue above estimates, shares jump

E-commerce firm eBay forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations and beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, signaling robust demand for products like collector's items and refurbished goods and sending its shares up nearly 10 per cent in extended trading.

EBay is likely to compete comparatively well in an environment of higher product prices due to tariffs and a macroeconomic downturn, analysts have said.

The company is expanding its focus categories to include U.S. pre-owned apparel, which could help accelerate volume in one of the larger e-commerce verticals.

EBay expects revenue in the range of $2.69 billion to $2.74 billion for the third quarter, compared to analysts' average estimate of $2.66 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

It has also leveraged AI, including its magical listing tool and a shopping agent introduced in May, which delivers real-time, hyper-personalized product picks and expert guidance based on users' shopping preferences.

"EBay delivered another strong quarter, with results exceeding expectations across the board," said CEO Jamie Iannone, adding that the momentum reflects the platform's resilience.

For the quarter ended June 30, eBay posted revenue of $2.73 billion, beating estimates of $2.64 billion.

Gross merchandise volume, a key industry metric that denotes the total value of goods and services sold on the marketplace, rose 6 per cent to $19.5 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.37 came in above the consensus estimate of $1.30 for the quarter.