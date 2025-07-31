EBay sees quarterly revenue above estimates on steady demand for refurbished items

E-commerce firm eBay forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, signaling robust demand for products like collector's items and refurbished goods, sending its shares up 7 per cent in extended trading.
EBay is likely to compete comparatively well in an environment of higher product prices due to tariffs and a macroeconomic downturn, analysts have said.
The company is expanding its focus categories to include U.S. pre-owned apparel, which could help accelerate volume in one of the larger e-commerce verticals.
It has also leveraged AI, including its magical listing tool and a shopping agent introduced in May, which delivers real-time, hyper-personalized product picks and expert guidance based on users' shopping preferences.
The company expects revenue in the range of $2.69 billion to $2.74 billion for the third quarter, compared to analysts' average estimate of $2.66 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.
For the quarter ended June 30, eBay posted revenue of $2.73 billion, beating estimates of $2.64 billion.
Gross merchandise volume, a key industry metric that denotes the total value of goods and services sold on the marketplace, rose 6 per cent to $19.5 billion.