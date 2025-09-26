ECB to conduct new digital euro experiments next year

FRANKFURT :The European Central Bank said on Friday it would conduct new experiments next year about what could be achieved through a digital euro, in a further step for a project it sees as key for preserving the euro zone's financial autonomy from the United States.

The ECB said this year's experiments with the private sector showed the digital euro - an electronic wallet backed by the central bank - could facilitate, for example, automated payments on public transport or certain reimbursements.

