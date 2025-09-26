Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Logo

Business

ECB to conduct new digital euro experiments next year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

ECB to conduct new digital euro experiments next year

ECB to conduct new digital euro experiments next year

FILE PHOTO: A view of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 6, 2025. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch/File Photo

26 Sep 2025 03:35PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FRANKFURT :The European Central Bank said on Friday it would conduct new experiments next year about what could be achieved through a digital euro, in a further step for a project it sees as key for preserving the euro zone's financial autonomy from the United States.

The ECB said this year's experiments with the private sector showed the digital euro - an electronic wallet backed by the central bank - could facilitate, for example, automated payments on public transport or certain reimbursements.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement