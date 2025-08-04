Singapore launches economic strategy review to stay competitive amid global, tech shifts

SINGAPORE: Singapore announced on Monday (Aug 4) that it will undertake a review of its economic strategy amid structural shifts, including geopolitical realignments and technological disruptions.

The review will chart an economic blueprint aimed at keeping the country globally competitive in the long term, with good opportunities for businesses and workers, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong at a press conference.

It will build on earlier efforts and incorporate fresh ideas to sharpen the country’s economic competitiveness and resilience, said Mr Gan, who is also trade and industry minister and chair of the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce.

Mr Gan noted that the latest review is part of the work of the taskforce, which was formed in April to deal with the impact of tariffs imposed by the United States.

The taskforce comprises three work streams – looking at assessing how businesses are being affected and sharing information on what schemes are available, short-term support and developing additional measures if needed, as well as long-term strategies to transform businesses and workers.

The new economic strategy review will replace the third work stream on long-term planning.

The government said the review process will involve wide engagement with businesses, workers and other stakeholders over the coming months.

Mr Gan said the five committees hope to provide an update of their work and some key recommendations by “early next year”, and publish a final report by mid-2026.

SIGNIFICANT TARIFF-RELATED UNCERTAINTIES REMAIN

This announcement comes days after US President Donald Trump announced a slew of updated tariffs, including a 10 per cent global minimum and levies ranging from 10 to 41 per cent for 69 countries, ahead of an original deadline on Aug 1.

US also said it will levy a 40 per cent tariff on so-called transshipments. The new US tariff directive will take effect on Aug 7.

Singapore faces the baseline 10 per cent tariff.

Mr Gan said the latest tariffs will “raise the aggregate US tariff rates from above 2 per cent at the start of the year to about 15 per cent or higher”.

“Significant uncertainties” remain even with the latest announcement, he cautioned, citing how negotiations between the US and several major countries, including China and India, are still ongoing.

There is also the possibility of further US tariffs aimed at specific sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and aerospace. Meanwhile, it remains unknown how supply chains will shift as companies factor the latest tariffs into their calculations.

“There will be long-term implications on the multilateral rules-based trading model that will inevitably affect Singapore and the rest of the world. We intend to continue to engage the US administration on these matters,” said Mr Gan.