Eight US states sue OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT harms children

Oct 14 : Iowa, Kansas and six other states said on Wednesday they had sued OpenAI in courts across the country over harms they say ChatGPT has caused to children, alleging the chatbot has coached children to harm themselves or others.

The lawsuits, which were filed in state courts, are seeking an order forcing OpenAI to make changes to how ChatGPT works for children. The states are also seeking an order forcing the company to give up profits it has generated from young users.

Florida's attorney general was the first to sue OpenAI, bringing a lawsuit over similar claims in June. The company is also facing dozens of lawsuits alleging ChatGPT aided in mass shootings or other violence.