Electric aircraft maker Beta Technologies files for US IPO

Electric aircraft maker Beta Technologies filed for an initial public offering in the United States on Monday, the latest company to join the rush to tap a record-breaking bull run in the equity market.

Easing trade tensions, robust stock markets and pent-up investor demand have combined to create one of the busiest windows for listings in years, with technology, aerospace and green energy firms leading the charge.

Beta Technologies designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric aircraft, advanced electric propulsion systems, charging systems and components.

Electric aviation remains a niche segment of the transportation industry, with only a handful of companies developing and testing commercial aircraft.

"Beta's IPO plays into two narratives that are resonating with investors: the long-term electrification trend and renewed appetite for selective growth stories," said Kat Liu, vice president at IPO research firm IPOX.

Beta Technologies, citing internal estimates, said operating costs for its aircraft are 42 per cent lower than conventional planes, thanks to a simplified design.

"Our aircraft's design eliminates the need for complex components such as gear boxes, in-flight liquid cooling systems, and thrust vectoring mechanisms," it said in the IPO prospectus.

The company said its ALIA CTOL electric aircraft has completed thousands of flights, covering nearly 83,000 nautical miles, including operations in North America and Europe.

Its aircraft has been used by the U.S. military in training missions and flown by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Beta also said it is partnering with GE Aerospace to co-develop a hybrid electric turbogenerator for defense and civil applications. As part of the deal, GE Aerospace will make a $300 million equity investment in the company.

The broader electric vehicle and technology industries have been in the spotlight for years, drawing investment and fueling growth across the automotive and clean-tech sectors.

Interest, however, has been uneven, with some segments and regions growing rapidly, while others face adoption and infrastructure challenges.

"Electric aircraft fit into the same sustainability and clean-mobility narrative that has driven interest in electric cars, though aerospace faces far longer certification and commercialization timelines," Liu said.

Beta Technologies, which did not disclose the size or terms of its offering, posted a net loss of $25.57 per share for the six months ended June 30, compared with $19.38 per share a year earlier.

The company is aiming to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BETA".

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are the lead underwriters of the offering.