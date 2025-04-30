Electronic Arts lays off hundreds, cancels 'Titanfall' game, Bloomberg News reports

Electronic Arts is laying off hundreds of workers and is canceling a Titanfall game that was in development at its Respawn Entertainment unit, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

About 300 to 400 positions were eliminated, including around 100 at Respawn, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

"As part of our continued focus on our long-term strategic priorities, we've made select changes within our organization that more effectively aligns teams and allocates resources in service of driving future growth," a company spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

As of March 31, 2024, the company had roughly 13,700 employees globally, with 66 per cent located internationally.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We've made the decision to step away from two early-stage incubation projects and make some targeted adjustments across Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi," Respawn said in a post on X.

Respawn added it would continue working on an upcoming season of Apex Legends and for its Star Wars endeavors, the studio said "the next chapter of the Star Wars Jedi series is aiming to raise the bar again for storytelling and gameplay.

In January, Electronic Arts lowered its annual bookings forecast, citing weak in-game spending for "FC 25" and underperformance of its new Dragon Age title amid an uncertain economic environment marked by high inflation.