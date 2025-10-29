Electronic Arts misses second-quarter bookings estimates

Electronic Arts missed Wall Street expectations for second-quarter bookings on Tuesday, weighed down by uncertain spending on its core sports portfolio, while the videogame publisher bets big on the new "Battlefield 6" title.

The company reported bookings of $1.82 billion, compared with the estimates of $1.88 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The results are EA's first since announcing its decision to be acquired by a group of private investors, including Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, for $55 billion.

EA is relying heavily on its core action and sports titles to weather an uncertain videogame market, marked by high console prices.

The company reported net income of $137 million in the second quarter, compared with $294 million a year earlier.