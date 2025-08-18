Eletrobras partners with C3 AI to modernize Brazil's power grid

SAO PAULO :Brazilian power company Eletrobras has partnered with C3 AI to apply artificial intelligence to help operate the electric power transmission network in Latin America's largest economy, the two companies told Reuters on Monday.

Eletrobras, Brazil's largest operator in the segment, will implement the C3 AI Grid Intelligence tool, which focuses on monitoring and resolving failures in real time, in all of its transmission assets.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

The companies said in a joint statement that the use of artificial intelligence would increase the network's resilience and reliability at a large scale, by helping, for example, to correct failures more quickly.

Eletrobras' investment in AI comes at a time when investments in electrical networks are gaining relevance worldwide, both as preparation for a more complex and dynamic operation of diversified electrical matrices, and as a security reinforcement in the face of extreme weather events.

One of the main challenges faced by transmission companies in Brazil is fires near lines and substations.

"We are modernizing critical network monitoring processes, which allows us to respond to incidents more effectively and agilely, ensuring system stability and availability," said Pablo Flores, Executive Manager of Protection, Automation and Control of Operating Systems at Eletrobras.