Elon Musk, Jensen Huang to talk AI at US-Saudi investment forum
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, reacts during TSMC’s annual sports day in Hsinchu, Taiwan November 8, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
19 Nov 2025 10:22AM (Updated: 19 Nov 2025 10:25AM)
WASHINGTON :Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will take part in a discussion on advances in artificial intelligence at a U.S.-Saudi Arabia investment forum in Washington on Wednesday, according to a document seen by Reuters.

"This conversation will explore the emerging forces shaping the next wave of technological progress, highlighting the architectures, models, and investments powering a more intelligent and interconnected future," the document said.

The discussion will be moderated by Abdullah Alswaha, Saudi Arabia's minister of communications & information technology.

Source: Reuters
