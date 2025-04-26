Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Elon Musk's xAI Holdings in talks to raise $20 billion from investors, Bloomberg News reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Elon Musk's xAI Holdings in talks to raise $20 billion from investors, Bloomberg News reports

Elon Musk's xAI Holdings in talks to raise $20 billion from investors, Bloomberg News reports

xAI logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

26 Apr 2025 09:57AM (Updated: 26 Apr 2025 10:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Elon Musk's xAI Holdings is in talks with investors to raise roughly $20 billion in funding for his newly combined artificial intelligence startup and social media business, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The transaction would value the company at more than $120 billion, the report said, citing one of the people.

The amount in the round could be more than $20 billion, the report said, adding that the total had not yet been decided, and terms could change.

xAI didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

xAI acquired X in a deal last month that valued the social media platform at $33 billion and allowed the value of Musk's AI firm to be shared with his co-investors in the company formerly known as Twitter.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement