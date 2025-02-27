Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Eni, Petronas to combine upstream assets in Indonesia, Malaysia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Eni, Petronas to combine upstream assets in Indonesia, Malaysia

Eni, Petronas to combine upstream assets in Indonesia, Malaysia

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Malaysian energy group National Petroleum Limited, commonly known as PETRONAS, is displayed at their booth during the LNG 2023 energy trade show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

27 Feb 2025 02:41PM (Updated: 27 Feb 2025 03:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Eni and Malaysia's state energy firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) signed a memorandum of understanding to create a joint venture to oversee some upstream assets in Indonesia and Malaysia, the Italian energy group said on Thursday. 

The new company will combine around 3 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BoE) of reserves with an additional 10 billion BoE of potential exploration upside, a statement said. 

The joint venture is expected to generate substantial synergies towards becoming a major liquefied natural gas player in the region, it added .

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement