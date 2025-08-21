Entergy receives regulatory approval for investments to support Meta's Louisiana data center

Entergy's Louisiana unit received approval from the Louisiana Public Service Commission to move forward with infrastructure investments tied to Meta's new data center in Richland Parish, the utility firm said on Wednesday.

The approval would allow the unit to construct three new combined cycle combustion turbine generation facilities, with two located in Richland Parish, and expected to come online in 2028.

The third facility will be built in Entergy Louisiana's existing Waterford site in St. Charles Parish, and is expected to start operations in late 2029.

The company added it will further build several new transmission facilities for Meta's data center across its operating areas.