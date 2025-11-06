EPAM raises 2025 forecasts on strong IT services spending

EPAM Systems raised its annual earnings forecast for the third time this year as businesses spend more to modernize their systems for artificial intelligence, sending shares of the IT consultancy firm 4 per cent higher in premarket trading on Thursday.

Enterprises overhauling their legacy systems in a move towards cloud computing, automation and AI have bolstered demand for services of companies such as EPAM. Rival Cognizant also bumped its full-year profit expectations last month on strong AI-related spending.

EPAM now expects annual adjusted earnings between $11.36 and $11.44 per share, up from its prior range of $10.96 to $11.12 a share. Its revenue is now expected to grow 14.8 per cent to 15.2 per cent in 2025, up from 13.0 per cent to 15.0 per cent forecast previously.

Both the forecasts were above analysts' estimates, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The company has also been benefiting from steady demand across financial services, software and consumer products.

For the third quarter ended September 30, EPAM reported revenue of $1.39 billion, topping expectations of $1.38 billion. Adjusted earnings of $3.08 per share also beat estimates of $3.03.