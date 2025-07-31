'Epic' boost drives Comcast's quarterly results

Comcast topped estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Thursday, driven by a surge in theme park attendance sparked by the May debut of "Epic Universe", growth in its domestic wireless business and a spike in streaming revenue.

Shares of the company rose about 5 per cent in premarket trading.

The Central Florida attraction boosted theme park revenue by nearly 19 per cent in the second quarter, to $2.35 billion, even though it was open for about one month into the reporting period.

The park, which represents an estimated $7 billion investment, is one of the six areas that will contribute to Comcast's growth.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The live-action remake of the DreamWorks animated movie "How to Train Your Dragon" generated around $600 million in global box office, lifting the studio's April-to-June revenue up 8 per cent from a year ago.

The Peacock streaming service reported revenue of $1.23 billion, a nearly 18 per cent improvement, reflecting price hikes implemented in July 2024.

Peacock maintained its total paid subscriber base of 41 million, thanks to hit shows such as the reality dating competition "Love Island USA". Losses at the division narrowed to $101 million, from $348 million a year earlier.

Overall, Comcast reported revenue of $30.31 billion, narrowly beating the estimates of $29.81 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.25 per share, compared with estimates of $1.18.

The company added 378,000 new wireless phone customers in the quarter, beating FactSet expectations for 345,000 additions.

Comcast, which houses the Xfinity-brand of internet and cable services, shed 226,000 broadband customers in the second quarter, fewer than the 255,000 losses forecast by FactSet.

To offset the ongoing broadband losses, Comcast has offered simplified all-inclusive packages that combine home internet, mobile and entertainment services.

Comcast has also launched a five-year price lock guarantee for its internet customers, as it looks to reduce cancellations.