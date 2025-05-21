Epic Games' Fortnite back up on Apple app store in US after nearly 5 years

Epic Games' wildly popular multiplayer shooter game "Fortnite" was available again on Apple's app store in the U.S. on Tuesday, capping a ban of nearly five years and marking a major win for the video company.

The video game title was also available on the Epic Games Store and AltStore in the European Union, Fortnite said in a post on social media platform X.

Apple had banned Fortnite from its store in 2020, and while the iPhone maker allowed the game back last year in the European Union following pressure from authorities, the app store on iPhones and iPads in the U.S. still did not carry the game.

Fortnite launched in 2017 and became an instant hit, drawing millions of players around the world thanks to its last-player-standing, "battle royale" format. At the time of the ban, Epic had 116 million users just on Apple's platform.