EQT kicks off sale of Nordic broadband and data centre business, FT reports
FILE PHOTO: A view shows EQT AB's logo at the company's office in Tokyo, Japan May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Miho Uranaka/File Photo

19 Sep 2025 12:20PM (Updated: 19 Sep 2025 12:48PM)
Swedish private equity firm EQT has launched the sale of its Nordic digital infrastructure business GlobalConnect, at a potential valuation of 8 billion euros ($9.43 billion), the Financial Times reported on Friday citing unidentified sources.

EQT bought a majority stake in GlobalConnect in 2017.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

EQT, GlobalConnect declined to comment to the FT, and the firms did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

GlobalConnect manages over half of the Nordic region's data traffic through its 244,000 km fiber network. It serves 907,000 private consumers and 30,000 business-to-business clients across Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, and Finland, according to its website.

Goldman Sachs bankers have been tapped to oversee the sale of the business, with EQT opting for a full divestment rather than break it up, the report added.

($1 = 0.8484 euros)

Source: Reuters
