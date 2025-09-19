EQT kicks off sale of Nordic broadband and data centre business, FT reports

Swedish private equity firm EQT has launched the sale of its Nordic digital infrastructure business GlobalConnect, at a potential valuation of 8 billion euros ($9.43 billion), the Financial Times reported on Friday citing unidentified sources.
EQT bought a majority stake in GlobalConnect in 2017.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
EQT, GlobalConnect declined to comment to the FT, and the firms did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
GlobalConnect manages over half of the Nordic region's data traffic through its 244,000 km fiber network. It serves 907,000 private consumers and 30,000 business-to-business clients across Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, and Finland, according to its website.
Goldman Sachs bankers have been tapped to oversee the sale of the business, with EQT opting for a full divestment rather than break it up, the report added.
($1 = 0.8484 euros)