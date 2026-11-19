HELSINKI, Nov 19 : Norwegian oil and gas group Equinor said on Thursday that a cyberattack was still ongoing, two days after it was first detected, while the company's production is running as normal.

• Equinor said in a statement there were still no signs that data has leaked

• "The attack does not appear to be specifically targeting Equinor," it added

• Work to stop the attack and restore affected systems was continuing, and it was too early to say how long this would take

• The company said it was in continuous contact with relevant national security authorities and had reported the matter to police

• Equinor first disclosed the attack on Tuesday, saying it had affected some IT systems but had not disrupted operations or production