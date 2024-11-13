Logo
Erdogan says Turkey could take joint steps with Elon Musk on tech, TRT Haber reports
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan delivers a statement during the United Nations climate change conference COP29, in Baku, Azerbaijan November 12, 2024. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

13 Nov 2024 07:06PM
ANKARA : President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey could take joint steps with Elon Musk on technology if opportunities for cooperation in that field arise, broadcaster TRT Haber reported on Wednesday.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday named Musk to a role aimed at creating a more efficient government, handing even more influence to the world's richest man who donated millions of dollars to helping Trump get elected.

"Musk is a businessman who works in the space and technology field," Erdogan told reporters on a return flight from Baku. "Technology isn't a field you can advance on your own, you absolutely need some cooperation. In the event cooperation opportunities arise in this field, steps can be taken with Musk," he was cited as saying.

Source: Reuters

