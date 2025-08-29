Logo
Business

Eric Trump says Trump family 'loves' Bitcoin community, predicts $1 million valuation
Business

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, gestures at the Bitcoin Asia conference, in Hong Kong, China, August 29, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, speaks at the Bitcoin Asia conference, in Hong Kong, China, August 29, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, gestures at the Bitcoin Asia conference, in Hong Kong, China, August 29, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
29 Aug 2025 04:03PM (Updated: 29 Aug 2025 04:23PM)
HONG KONG :Eric Trump says the Trump family "loves" and "believes in" the Bitcoin community, which supported his father Donald Trump before he became the U.S. President for the second time.

Trump, speaking at the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong, said he believed Bitcoin would hit a $1 million valuation.

"The Bitcoin community embraced my father unlike anything I had ever seen before," Eric Trump said.

"And I hope that's paid off in spades because we love this community. We believe in this community."

Bitcoin has risen 18 per cent this year, hitting a record high of $124,480.82 in mid-August, buoyed by friendlier regulations from the Trump administration and consistent demand from institutional investors. The world's best known cryptocurrency has dropped off those record highs and was last at $110,554.05 on Friday, down over 1 per cent on the day.

"There's no question. Bitcoin takes $1 million," Eric Trump said.

Source: Reuters
