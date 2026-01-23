Ericsson to continue job cuts, CEO says

Jan 23 : Swedish telecoms equipment maker Ericsson expects to continue shedding jobs, CEO Börje Ekholm said on Friday.

"You have seen that we have reduced the headcount, for example, by 5,000 over the past year, and we expect to continue reducing headcount going forward," Ekholm said in a post-earnings call.

Earlier in January, Ericsson said it planned to cut up to 1,600 jobs in its home country of Sweden.

Cost-saving measures have helped the company maintain profitability and post strong earnings amid a sluggish 5G market.