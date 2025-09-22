Logo
Ericsson gets $1.33 billion 5G contract from VodafoneThree
Ericsson gets $1.33 billion 5G contract from VodafoneThree

FILE PHOTO: Ericsson logo is displayed on the company's headquarters building in Stockholm, Sweden, January 23, 2024. TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery via REUTERS/ File Photo

22 Sep 2025 01:05PM
STOCKHOLM :Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson said on Monday it has got an eight-year deal worth 12.5 billion Swedish crowns ($1.33 billion) to supply 5G communications equipment to VodafoneThree's UK mobile network.

In June, Vodafone and CK Hutchison completed the merger of their UK operations, creating a new business called VodafoneThree and laid out plans to invest 11 billion pounds ($14.8 billion) over 10 years to build one of Europe's most advanced 5G networks.

Ericsson will introduce new 5G radio products into the VodafoneThree network, comprising AI and energy-optimized hardware and smart antennas, aimed at providing customers in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast with significantly enhanced data speeds, the company said.

For the Swedish company, the European contract comes at a time when there is a slowdown in markets such as India and tariffs dampen profits from sales in the United States.

($1 = 9.3869 Swedish crowns)

($1 = 0.7431 pounds)

Source: Reuters
