Etsy to move stock listing to NYSE from Nasdaq

Online marketplace Etsy on Monday said it will transfer its common stock listing to the New York Stock Exchange, with trading set to begin on October 13.

The company said it expects to cease listing on Nasdaq on October 10.

Shares of Etsy, which has a market capitalization of about $6.36 billion, have risen nearly 41 per cent so far this year.

Earlier on Monday, OpenAI partnered with Etsy to launch instant checkout on ChatGPT, allowing users to buy directly from Etsy sellers within the chat to boost shopping on the platform.

The Brooklyn, New York City-based company's shares closed up 15.8 per cent at $74.34, the highest since February 2024 after the news.

In July, Etsy reported upbeat second-quarter revenue on strong demand for lower-priced products, including handcrafted goods, even as the broader retail industry struggles with inflationary pressures.