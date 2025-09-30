Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Logo

Business

Etsy to move stock listing to NYSE from Nasdaq
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Etsy to move stock listing to NYSE from Nasdaq

Etsy to move stock listing to NYSE from Nasdaq

FILE PHOTO: A man walks into the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building in New York City, U.S., March 11, 2025. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

30 Sep 2025 06:08AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Online marketplace Etsy on Monday said it will transfer its common stock listing to the New York Stock Exchange, with trading set to begin on October 13.

The company said it expects to cease listing on Nasdaq on October 10.

Shares of Etsy, which has a market capitalization of about $6.36 billion, have risen nearly 41 per cent so far this year.

Earlier on Monday, OpenAI partnered with Etsy to launch instant checkout on ChatGPT, allowing users to buy directly from Etsy sellers within the chat to boost shopping on the platform.

The Brooklyn, New York City-based company's shares closed up 15.8 per cent at $74.34, the highest since February 2024 after the news.

In July, Etsy reported upbeat second-quarter revenue on strong demand for lower-priced products, including handcrafted goods, even as the broader retail industry struggles with inflationary pressures.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement