EU and Indonesia agree trade deal, FT reports

The European Union and Indonesia have finalised a trade agreement to be signed next week, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing officials in Brussels and Jakarta.

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic is set to visit Indonesia to sign it on September 23, said the report.

The EU Trade Office and Indonesia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

U.S. President Donald Trump's import tariffs on both accelerated the talks, according to the report.

Indonesia stated that the agreement will eliminate tariffs on 80 per cent of its exports within one to two years of implementation, the FT said.

In July, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said a political agreement had been reached to advance the EU-Indonesia free trade deal, known as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).