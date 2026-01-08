Logo
Logo

Business

EU antitrust regulators to decide on Google's Wiz deal by February 10
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

EU antitrust regulators to decide on Google's Wiz deal by February 10

EU antitrust regulators to decide on Google's Wiz deal by February 10

FILE PHOTO: A Google logo is seen at a company research facility in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

08 Jan 2026 06:17PM (Updated: 08 Jan 2026 06:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS, ‌Jan 8 : EU antitrust regulators will decide by February 10 whether to clear Alphabet's $32 billion acquisition of cybersecurity company Wiz, its largest deal ever, according ‌to a filing on the ‌European Commission website.

Alphabet announced the deal in March last year as it doubles down on cybersecurity to sharpen its edge in the ‍cloud-computing race against Amazon.com and Microsoft.

Tech deals have in recent years faced intense regulatory scrutiny on concerns that ​dominant companies ‌may further boost their market power.

The Commission, which acts as ​the EU competition enforcer, can either clear ⁠the deal with ‌or without demanding concessions during ​its preliminary review, or it can open a full-scale investigation ‍if it has serious concerns.

The acquisition ⁠secured the U.S. green light in ​November last ‌year.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement