EU antitrust regulators to decide on Google's Wiz deal by February 10

BRUSSELS, ‌Jan 8 : EU antitrust regulators will decide by February 10 whether to clear Alphabet's $32 billion acquisition of cybersecurity company Wiz, its largest deal ever, according ‌to a filing on the ‌European Commission website.

Alphabet announced the deal in March last year as it doubles down on cybersecurity to sharpen its edge in the ‍cloud-computing race against Amazon.com and Microsoft.

Tech deals have in recent years faced intense regulatory scrutiny on concerns that ​dominant companies ‌may further boost their market power.

The Commission, which acts as ​the EU competition enforcer, can either clear ⁠the deal with ‌or without demanding concessions during ​its preliminary review, or it can open a full-scale investigation ‍if it has serious concerns.

The acquisition ⁠secured the U.S. green light in ​November last ‌year.