EU Commission proposes social media ban for children under 13

STRASBOURG, Sept 17 : European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday proposed a social media ban for children under 13 and restricted access for those between 13 and 15 as she warned about the dangers of online services to minors.

She also proposed a series of obligations on social media, video sharing services, online video games, AI chatbots offering services to children below 18, a move that will hit Google's YouTube, Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram.

The move underscored growing concerns worldwide about the effect of online services on children's safety and health.