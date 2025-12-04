Logo
EU considering interim measures against Meta, EU antitrust chief says
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta is seen at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 11, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

04 Dec 2025 07:38PM (Updated: 04 Dec 2025 07:56PM)
BRUSSELS, Dec 4 : EU regulators are considering whether to impose interim measures against Meta over its rollout of artificial intelligence features in its messaging service WhatsApp, EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera said on Thursday.

Ribera, who had earlier opened an investigation into the U.S. tech giant's policy which will go into effect in January, did not say when she would decide about interim measures.

She told reporters that the European Commission had received complaints from small companies about Meta's WhatsApp AI policy.

Source: Reuters
