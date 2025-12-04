EU considering interim measures against Meta, EU antitrust chief says

BRUSSELS, Dec 4 : EU regulators are considering whether to impose interim measures against Meta over its rollout of artificial intelligence features in its messaging service WhatsApp, EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera said on Thursday.

Ribera, who had earlier opened an investigation into the U.S. tech giant's policy which will go into effect in January, did not say when she would decide about interim measures.

She told reporters that the European Commission had received complaints from small companies about Meta's WhatsApp AI policy.