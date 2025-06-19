EU court adviser sides with regulators in Google's fight against EU antitrust fine

BRUSSELS :An adviser to Europe's highest court on Thursday sided with EU antitrust regulators in Alphabet unit Google's fight against a record 4.3-billion-euro ($4.93 billion) fine levied on the U.S. tech giant by EU antitrust regulators seven years ago.

"Advocate General Kokott proposes that the Court of Justice dismiss Google's appeal and, therefore, that it confirm the new fine of 4.124 billion euros set by the General Court," the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union said.

Judges, who usually follow four out of five such non-binding opinions, will rule in the coming months.

The case is C-738/22 P Google and Alphabet v Commission.

($1 = 0.8726 euros)